Hoge Finance Trading Up 47.4% This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.45 or 0.00852521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00104647 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,947,759,975 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

