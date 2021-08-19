Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 539 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.91. 679,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

