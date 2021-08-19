Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 405.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TECK traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,383,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,190. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

