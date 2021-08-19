Reviewing MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -0.65% -6.67% 0.35% Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10%

44.2% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyGram International and Paltalk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.68 -$7.90 million $0.21 43.33 Paltalk $12.83 million 2.23 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyGram International and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyGram International presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Paltalk.

Summary

Paltalk beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

