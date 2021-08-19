Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,073,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.95. 313,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

