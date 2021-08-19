Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

LH traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $302.77. The company had a trading volume of 400,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,477. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

