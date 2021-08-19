Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 26,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,447. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 169.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.