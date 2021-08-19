Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.80. 648,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

