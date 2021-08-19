Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Drops By 24.0%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 42,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NHTC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,198. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

