Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NHTC traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,198. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.