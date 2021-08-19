Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $960.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.90 million and the lowest is $940.07 million. Generac posted sales of $701.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $392.19. 17,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.85.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

