Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.6% during the first quarter. Himension Fund now owns 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.69.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.65. 85,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,504. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

