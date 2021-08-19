Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.75. 24,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.