Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.39. 310,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.74. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

