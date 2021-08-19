Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report sales of $899.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $917.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $882.05 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,386. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.