Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $10.61 on Thursday, reaching $427.93. The stock had a trading volume of 216,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

