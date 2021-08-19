Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Declines By 18.7%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 949,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

MBRX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,202. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

