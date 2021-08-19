Short Interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Drops By 21.5%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $10.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,676. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

