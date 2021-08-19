Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Drops By 18.9%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ MSVB remained flat at $$15.45 on Thursday. 746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

