Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Decreases By 17.8%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,224. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $316,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.