Liquity USD Market Cap Tops $728.43 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $728.43 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00852386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104654 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

