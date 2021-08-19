Kira Network (KEX) Price Tops $0.53

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Kira Network has a market cap of $6.69 million and $621,720.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00141532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00149488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,631.26 or 1.00378187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.71 or 0.00909925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.15 or 0.06699199 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

