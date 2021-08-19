Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $10.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,719.66. 54,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,570.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.