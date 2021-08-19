Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.64. 19,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

