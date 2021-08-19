The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.98. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

