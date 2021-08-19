Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Drops By 34.9%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF remained flat at $$4.72 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

