Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Drops By 34.9%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF remained flat at $$4.72 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.