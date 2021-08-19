Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report sales of $19.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $18.56 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $115.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $139.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 132,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,469. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $318.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

