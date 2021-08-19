$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Caterpillar posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,575. Caterpillar has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.