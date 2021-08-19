$137.51 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $137.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.85 million and the highest is $146.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $28.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 378.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $502.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $520.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $646.98 million, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $705.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,500. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 303,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $18,817,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 402,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 53,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.