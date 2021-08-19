OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.
OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
