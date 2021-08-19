OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

