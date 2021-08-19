Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $112,448.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $112,448.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.