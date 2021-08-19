OST Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96,617.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. OST has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $96,617.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OST has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.