REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
RNWEF stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
About REC Silicon ASA
Recommended Story: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.