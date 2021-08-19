REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

RNWEF stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

