The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

