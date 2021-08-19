Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.98. 20,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,015. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

