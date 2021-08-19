VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Holdings Trimmed by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 41,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,255,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,653,000.

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,338. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37.

