Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.71. 485,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

