Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan Acquires 500 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ATLO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $214.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
