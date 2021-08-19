Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan Acquires 500 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATLO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $214.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ames National by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

