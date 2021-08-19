Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Buys 5,000 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,601. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

