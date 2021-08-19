Sharon J. Larson Sells 2,000 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HSKA traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.71. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,720. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $273.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,422.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.05.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heska by 9.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 8.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

