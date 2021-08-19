Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,056,988. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

