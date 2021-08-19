Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,987 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $520,000.

AVDE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,414. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74.

