Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Price Target at $62.71

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 74,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after buying an additional 4,683,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,027,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after buying an additional 1,462,515 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

