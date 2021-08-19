Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 18,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.