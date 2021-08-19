Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.11. 303,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

