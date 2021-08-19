Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.