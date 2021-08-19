Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 14,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,599. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.