EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $1.22 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00852805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00104500 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

