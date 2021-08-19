FLO (FLO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.