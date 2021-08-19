Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,662. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

